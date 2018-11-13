Jimmy Fallon Reunited A Military Family And It Was An Emotional Roller Coaster

Grab the tissues. This is one emotional military reunion.

For his special Veterans Day episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon invited a reluctant active-duty audience member named India to join him on stage to play the “Whisper Challenge” game.

India, whose husband also serves in the military and is currently deployed, soon got into the spirit of the game as she and Fallon took turns guessing what phrase the other was saying while listening to loud music on noise-canceling headphones.

The challenge took a heartwarming turn, however, when India’s husband crept up behind her on stage and Fallon whispered the phrase “Your Husband Is Behind You” for her to interpret:

There were more surprises after the big reveal, too.

