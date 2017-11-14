ENTERTAINMENT
11/14/2017 05:31 am ET

Jimmy Fallon's Tribute To His Late Mother Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

The host returned to "The Tonight Show" on Monday night.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Jimmy Fallon returned Monday to “The Tonight Show” after canceling a week’s worth of shows due to the death of his mother, Gloria. 

A family spokesperson said Fallon and other loved ones were by his mother’s bedside when she died on Nov. 4 from an undisclosed illness at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

On Monday’s broadcast, Fallon thanked viewers and colleagues for all of their support over the last few days. He also spoke through tears as he shared stories about his mom.

“She was the best audience,” Fallon said. “She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did.”

Take a look at the full tribute in the video above. 

