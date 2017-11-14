Jimmy Fallon's Tribute To His Late Mother Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

A family spokesperson said Fallon and other loved ones were by his mother’s bedside when she died on Nov. 4 from an undisclosed illness at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

On Monday’s broadcast, Fallon thanked viewers and colleagues for all of their support over the last few days. He also spoke through tears as he shared stories about his mom.

“She was the best audience,” Fallon said. “She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did.”