07/25/2018 05:08 am ET

Jimmy Fallon Brings The 'Trump News Network' Back To Life

And a “fairer and more balanced-er” network you will never see. Apparently.
By Lee Moran

The “Trump News Network” is back on “The Tonight Show.”

And a “fairer and more balanced-er” network you will never see.

Well, that’s according to host Jimmy Fallon — who hopped back into character as President Donald Trump for the comedy bit on Tuesday. (He first reprised the role last week, following Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki).

Check out the clip above to see how Fallon as Trump reports on serious topics such as the dog that sings like Britney Spears to “the lighter news” of possible conflict with Iran.

HuffPost

