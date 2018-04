President Donald Trump’s misinformed rants against Amazon provided comic fodder for Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

With Trump this week falsely alleging that the U.S. Postal Service is losing money delivering packages from the online retail giant, host Jimmy Kimmel came up with a spoof alternative delivery method for Amazon.

“You’re getting it, no matter what,” says the voiceover in a parody commercial for the spoof service.

But at what cost?