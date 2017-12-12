Jimmy Kimmel Makes Another Emotional Plea For Children's Health Care

Jimmy Kimmel has issued another emotional plea for viewers to get involved in protecting affordable access to health care.

While holding his 7-month-old son Billy, who underwent a second heart surgery last week after being born with congenital heart disease, the late-night host discussed the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night. The program is in jeopardy because Congress failed to secure funding in October. According to the Washington Post, CHIP provides low-cost health care to 9 million children across the country.

“Overwhelmingly, Democrats and Republicans supported it until now. Now CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back-burner while [Congress] works out their new tax plans. So that means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month,” Kimmel said.

He then slammed representatives in Washington D.C. for failing to secure funding for such a crucial program and encouraged viewers to get involved.

“I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children,” Kimmel said.