Jimmy Kimmel pointed out the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s constant push to “hire American workers first” on Wednesday night.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host aired a montage of Trump repeatedly saying that U.S. workers should be prioritized for jobs, then noted that a Trump-branded resort in Florida sought permission to hire temporary foreign workers as seasonal employees.

“It’s almost like he doesn’t mean anything he says,” Kimmel quipped.