Jimmy Kimmel tore into President Donald Trump for “mind-boggling” hypocrisy on Thursday night.

“If you thought Donald Trump had already hit the hypocrisy apex, I’m sorry to report you were incorrect,” said the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

Kimmel noted Trump’s call for the media to “set a civil tone” and “stop the endless hostility” following the discovery of packages containing potential pipe bombs to leading Democrats and CNN this week.

He then contrasted Trump’s appeal with his regular attacks on the press.