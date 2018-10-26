COMEDY
10/26/2018 08:08 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Nails Donald Trump's 'Mind-Boggling' Hypocrisy Over Pipe Bombs

"Blaming the media for bombs that were sent to the media is like blaming skyscrapers for 9/11."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel tore into President Donald Trump for “mind-boggling” hypocrisy on Thursday night.

“If you thought Donald Trump had already hit the hypocrisy apex, I’m sorry to report you were incorrect,” said the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

Kimmel noted Trump’s call for the media to “set a civil tone” and “stop the endless hostility” following the discovery of packages containing potential pipe bombs to leading Democrats and CNN this week.

He then contrasted Trump’s appeal with his regular attacks on the press.

Check out the clip above.

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Donald Trump Media Jimmy Kimmel Hypocrisy Pipe Bombs
