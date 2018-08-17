COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel's Intricate 60-Second Joke About Donald Trump May Make You Cry

But sadly, not with laughter.
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel honored “National Tell A Joke Day” (yes, it’s a thing) on Thursday night by giving a Trump-themed twist to the age-old gag: “Why did the chicken cross the road?”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host repeatedly zinged Donald Trump as he broke down exactly why POTUS crossed the road — complete with references to “fake news,” Russian President Vladimir Putin, the stock market and undocumented immigrants.

Kimmel’s blistering summary of the Trump administration is enough to make you cry, but sadly not with laughter.

Check out the gag above.

