Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning New Theory About Who Really Wrote The Anti-Trump Op-Ed

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host offers photographic evidence about who's behind The New York Times "resistance" article.
Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s figured out who’s behind the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times that claims White House staffers are working to undermine President Donald Trump

Many people ― including Kimmel ― initially guessed it was Vice President Mike Pence

“Last night was so stressful, Mother had to read him two bedtime stories,” Kimmel cracked. 

But the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host has changed his mind and decided it wasn’t the vice president after all. It was someone a whole lot closer to home. 

Watch Kimmel lay out the photographic evidence and follow the trail in the clip above. 

