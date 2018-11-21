COMEDY
11/21/2018 07:31 am ET

Fifth Graders Mock Donald Trump With ‘The First Trumpsgiving’ Play

Pilgrim Trump gets to work building a golf course and a wall in the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" spoof school play.
By Lee Moran

Late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel recruited a group of fifth graders to update the Thanksgiving story for the Trump era.

“Over the last 400 or so years, the story of Thanksgiving hasn’t changed much,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said Tuesday night. “We learn it in school and it’s fine, but this year we wanted to spice it up.”

“The First Trumpsgiving” begins with pilgrim President Donald Trump arriving in the New World aboard private yacht “The Mayflower,” and immediately deciding where to build a golf course ― and then later a big wall.

Check out the clip above.

