Jimmy Kimmel Finally Answers The Question: Is Trump ‘Crazy Or Just Dumb?’

The late night host blames Trump's "nubby little fingers" for Twitter typos.
By Ed Mazza

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump on Wednesday night over his struggles with spelling. 

“The president’s nubby little fingers must’ve been going so fast, he made some mistakes,” Kimmel said, referring to a typo-ridden tweet in which Trump ranted against the special “council” Robert Mueller and “wether” crimes exist.

The tweet was later deleted. Yet when a corrected one was posted, the word “whether” had been fixed, but the word “council” was still in the tweet multiple times. 

“If you’re wondering whether our president is crazy or just dumb ― people are saying I don’t know if it’s crazy or just dumb ― dumb just won another round, OK?” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “I guess he wants to show his base that he won’t be swayed by a bunch of left-wing liberal dictionaries.”

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

