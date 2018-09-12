COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Has Funny Proof That Trump Confirmed Woodward Book Claims

That "1,000-percent" claim sure sounds familiar.
By Ron Dicker

Jimmy Kimmel thinks he has found the top administration official who allegedly confirmed that Bob Woodward’s new exposé on Donald Trump’s presidency, Fear: Trump in the White House, is “1,000-percent correct.”

Trump has dismissed the book as lies, but Woodward told The New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast on Tuesday that he got a phone call from “one key person in office” who said it was all true.

In a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” bit Tuesday, the host solved the mystery of who phoned Woodward by unearthing several clips in which a prominent man in the administration (OK, really really prominent) repeats “1,000 percent” a lot.

Watch the clip above. We’re pretty sure you’ll be 1,000-percent entertained. 

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
