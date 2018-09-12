Jimmy Kimmel Has Funny Proof That Trump Confirmed Woodward Book Claims

Jimmy Kimmel thinks he has found the top administration official who allegedly confirmed that Bob Woodward’s new exposé on Donald Trump’s presidency, Fear: Trump in the White House, is “1,000-percent correct.”

Trump has dismissed the book as lies, but Woodward told The New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast on Tuesday that he got a phone call from “one key person in office” who said it was all true.

In a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” bit Tuesday, the host solved the mystery of who phoned Woodward by unearthing several clips in which a prominent man in the administration (OK, really really prominent) repeats “1,000 percent” a lot.