Jimmy Kimmel Endorses Chimpanzee For President

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday appeared gobsmacked by President Donald Trump’s attempt to clarify his disastrous Helsinki summit press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We thought yesterday was the craziest day of this ridiculous presidency,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Turned out today made yesterday feel like a visit to historic Gettysburg.”

Kimmel continued: “The news today is our president is a liar, and not even a good one. President Trump today in an attempt to explain what the Helsinki was going through his cotton candy-covered head when he stood next to Vladimir Putin, of all people, and took sides with Russia over our own American intelligence agencies, now says it was just a tiny little slip-up, even smaller than his fists.”

But Kimmel had an idea for making the presidency less tumultuous.

“I would rather we had a chimpanzee as president of the United States,” he said. “At least with the chimp there would be someone to eat the bugs out of Rudy Giuliani’s hair.”