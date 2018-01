On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian even came up with a potential name for them.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

But Kimmel also questioned whether Trump was the right person to run the show.

“Will he (Trump) be physically able to give a trophy to someone other than himself?” Kimmel joked. “I don’t think so.”