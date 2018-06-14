Kids Tell Dads Worst Thing They Did In 'Jimmy Kimmel' Father's Day Vid

Dads can be pretty forgiving. But the misdeeds these kids confessed to in Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” video for Father’s Day might be pushing it.
Special note to the woman who lied about her hangover in college to get her father to pay for a hotel room, and to the man who got naked with his girlfriend in his daddy’s car: You owe Pop more than a Hallmark card this year.
Watch the fatherly fun, above.
Actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter appear toward the end of Kimmel’s video. Foxx this week denied a sexual assault allegation reported in a 2002 Las Vegas police report and planned a lawsuit alleging his accuser filed a false report, his lawyers told People.
