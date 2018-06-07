COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Finds First Lady To Be A Little Stiff

If anyone had any doubts about the well-being of Melania Trump, "those were quickly put to rest."
By Carla Baranauckas

When the first lady of the United States is out of public view for 26 days, the news media and late night hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel, can’t help but notice.

Melania Trump had not made any media appearances since she underwent kidney surgery last month, prompting speculation on a wide variety of reasons for her absence.

So her appearance at a FEMA meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump drew the attention of Kimmel.

“It’s good to see them back together,” the late night host said of POTUS and FLOTUS.

Check out the video above to see the touching moment.

