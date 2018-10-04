COMEDY
Trump’s Father Returns From Hell To Taunt His ‘Idiot Kid’ In Kimmel Spoof

Fred Willard posed as Fred Trump to taunt the president over his many failed business schemes.
By Ed Mazza

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” had an unusual visitor on Wednesday night.

Fred Trump, the late father of President Donald Trump, visited the set ― and the ghostly Trump didn’t exactly have the kindest words for his “idiot” son. 

Comic Fred Willard appeared on the late-night show as the elder Trump in the wake of an explosive New York Times report that detailed the family’s alleged scheme to avoid paying millions in taxes. But “Fred Trump” said he hid much of his fortune in ― and under ― various Trump businesses. 

That’s when Kimmel had to break the news that those businesses had failed. 

