11/01/2018 07:11 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Makes Example Of Kid's Outrage In Halloween Prank

The host called this kid's reaction "high end" in a plea for parents' "I ate your candy" videos.
By Ron Dicker

Jimmy Kimmel’s annual plea for parents to tell their kids they ate their Halloween candy ― and film the reaction ― featured an example on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

And, boy, did the host present a doozy. Noting that he has seen a variety of responses over the years, Kimmel (dressed as Gabe Kaplan’s Mr. Kotter from “Welcome Back Kotter”) called this kid’s righteous outrage “high end.”

Watch the poor child get candy-crushed above.

Kimmel will present the winning clips of his eighth annual prank on Thursday’s show.

