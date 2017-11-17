Jimmy Kimmel Has Perfect Burn For Donald Trump Jr.'s Weightlifting Video

Jimmy Kimmel suggested on his show Thursday that a recent viral video of Donald Trump Jr. deadlifting 375 pounds showed that he’s getting ready for a high-calorie Thanksgiving feast.

But that was just a setup for the zinger the late-night host launched after showing the clip that Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram.

“Looks like somebody’s getting ready for prison,” Kimmel quipped.

Oof.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son has been under scrutiny in the special prosecutor’s investigation of possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian interference in the 2016 election. The New York Times revealed in July that he met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer who said she had potentially damning information on Hillary Clinton.

The Trump Jr. bit begins at the 1:00 mark above.