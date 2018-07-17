Jimmy Kimmel: 'Helsinki Has Frozen Over'

Jimmy Kimmel described Monday’s summit meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in four words: “Helsinki has frozen over.”

“The president of the United States today publicly sided with Russia over our own FBI on the subject of cyber attacks on our election campaign,” added the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night’s show.

Kimmel said Putin was the U.S. president’s KGBFF, and noted that Trump had said he was going into the meeting with low expectations.

“Yeah, we all were,” Kimmel said.

He then showed a clip from the summit news conference in which Trump said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would interfere in the U.S. elections.

“Well, I guess that settles it,” Kimmel said. “There you go. If you want to know if Vladimir Putin has an incriminating video of Donald Trump, we now know beyond a treasonable doubt, he does.”