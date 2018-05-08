Jimmy Kimmel Says Hide-And-Seek Genius Dog Will 'Heal Our Nation'

Jimmy Kimmel reached across the country’s political divide Monday to present a viral dog video.

The clip is titled “This Dog Will Heal Our Nation” on the YouTube channel for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The host spared no hyperbole about the footage on the air. “This video is what is going to heal the United States of America,” he said.

Watch above as the pooch, Tasha, plays a kick-ass game of hide-and-seek, repeatedly ducking her head behind a large planter every time her owner calls out to her and popping back up after he closes a sliding glass door.