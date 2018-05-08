COMEDY
05/08/2018 11:34 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Says Hide-And-Seek Genius Dog Will 'Heal Our Nation'

We so want a pooch like that.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Jimmy Kimmel reached across the country’s political divide Monday to present a viral dog video.

The clip is titled “This Dog Will Heal Our Nation” on the YouTube channel for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The host spared no hyperbole about the footage on the air. “This video is what is going to heal the United States of America,” he said.

Watch above as the pooch, Tasha, plays a kick-ass game of hide-and-seek, repeatedly ducking her head behind a large planter every time her owner calls out to her and popping back up after he closes a sliding glass door.

Maybe you won’t be feeling the healing ― but you might just smile. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
These Dogs Are Also Out Marching For Gun Reform
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Media Jimmy Kimmel Dog
Jimmy Kimmel Says Hide-And-Seek Genius Dog Will 'Heal Our Nation'
CONVERSATIONS