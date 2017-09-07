Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Hillary Clinton’s soon-to-be-released book about her failed run for the presidency on Wednesday night.

“I was just thinking to myself this morning, ‘I would love to relive that magical election of 2016,’” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said. “It’s like reading a book about why the Titanic sank while you’re sitting at the bottom of the ocean.”

Kimmel later played a spoof trailer for Clinton’s memoir, “What Happened,” in which a voiceover promised to reveal how “despite overwhelming odds, everything collapsed” in her bid to defeat Donald Trump.