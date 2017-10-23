Jimmy Kimmel Shares Sweet Photo Of His 'Healthy And Happy' Son

Jimmy Kimmel is so grateful to be able to share this picture.
The late-night host’s son Billy was born earlier this year with a rare heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot. Just days after he came into the world, Billy had to prepare for open-heart surgery.
Over the weekend, Kimmel posted a photo of Billy on Instagram and updated fans about the baby’s condition:
Billy still needs two more heart surgeries, Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter in August.
Billy’s condition inspired Kimmel to share a more political side on the show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During several monologues, Kimmel revealed his son’s health problems and addressed the Republicans who were attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act. According to the Congressional Budget Office, President Donald Trump’s proposed repeal effort would have stripped millions of their medical insurance coverage.
“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said in his monologue last May. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”
