Country Music Stars Stomp On Twitter Trolls' 'Mean Tweets'

Darius Rucker, Jana Kramer and Chris Young all had their say.

By Lee Moran

Country music stars laughed off idiotic Twitter trolls’ insults on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In honor of the CMA Awards, the late-night talk show served up a bunch of “Mean Tweets” to Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Jana Kramer, Chris Young, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, The Zac Brown Band and more.

The majority of the artists simply laughed off the comments. But one member of Lady Antebellum went a step further, saying that being called “the musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack” was “a good thing.”

Check out the rest of their responses above.

