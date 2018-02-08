Jimmy Kimmel Spots Something Intriguing About Melania Trump's Twitter Account

Jimmy Kimmel dissected Melania Trump’s Twitter game on Wednesday night, and discovered an intriguing detail. Namely, that the first lady only follows five profiles on her official @FLOTUS account.

And one of those people is former President Barack Obama.

“I’m sure the president isn’t very happy about this,” said Kimmel.

Melania Trump’s personal profile @MelaniaTrump follows 55 people. Obama is not among them.