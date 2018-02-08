COMEDY
02/08/2018 06:04 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Something Intriguing About Melania Trump's Twitter Account

"I'm sure the president isn't very happy about this."

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel dissected Melania Trump’s Twitter game on Wednesday night, and discovered an intriguing detail. Namely, that the first lady only follows five profiles on her official @FLOTUS account.

And one of those people is former President Barack Obama.

“I’m sure the president isn’t very happy about this,” said Kimmel.

Melania Trump’s personal profile @MelaniaTrump follows 55 people. Obama is not among them. 

Check out the clip above, and watch Kimmel’s monologue on the Russia investigation below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Barack Obama Jimmy Kimmel Melania Trump Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Something Intriguing About Melania Trump's Twitter Account

CONVERSATIONS