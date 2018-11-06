COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Catches People Lying About Already Voting In The Midterms

"The folks you are about to see are not early voters, voters by mail. These are people falsely claiming they went to their polling place that morning."
By Lee Moran

People gave bizarrely detailed descriptions about what it was like voting in the 2018 midterm elections on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There was just one problem with the accounts they gave of visiting their local polling station last week — because, of course, their stories were totally bogus.

“The folks you are about to see are not early voters, voters by mail. These are people falsely claiming they went to their polling place that morning,” said host Jimmy Kimmel, as he introduced the “Lie Witness News” segment above.

Here’s hoping these people actually show up Tuesday on real Election Day.

Kimmel also tweeted this “handy list of candidates for Senate who voted to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”

