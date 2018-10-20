Jimmy Kimmel proved Friday that there’s no love lost between baseball fans of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team asked Yankees fans in Brooklyn, New York, if they wanted to say a few words of congratulations to their Boston counterparts for making it to the World Series.

“Yankees fans and Red Sox fans hate each other, maybe more than any teams in American sports,” said Kimmel, adding that “in this time of great division in this country, we want to do something to heal that divide.”

But Yankees fans didn’t exactly send their best wishes.