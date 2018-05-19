COMEDY
05/19/2018 04:11 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Royal Fans Into Reviewing The Wedding, Before The Big Day

"I thought it would be more extravagant."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t get all the fuss about Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Friday, the late-night talk show host revealed he was also skeptical about how much the American public really cares about the big event.

So he decided to put people on the streets of Los Angeles to the test ― by asking them what they thought of the ceremony before it had even taken place. 

Check out the full clip above.

For more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coverage, sign up for our “Watching the Royals” newsletter.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Jimmy Kimmel Meghan Markle Royal Families
Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Royal Fans Into Reviewing The Wedding, Before The Big Day
CONVERSATIONS