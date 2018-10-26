Jimmy Kimmel Imagines Russian Troll Farm Training Video And It's Way Too Real

A Russian woman was charged last week with conspiracy to interfere in America’s upcoming midterm elections. Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynov allegedly ran a “troll farm” responsible for creating thousands of fake social media accounts designed to spread disinformation across the web.
On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday, we got a look at what one of the training video from one of these Russian troll farms might look like, along with the tactics they might use for messing with the American voter. From memes about Bernie Sanders being so old he swallows his keys every day to graphics that about bears aimed at frightening the people of Utah, they’ve really got this down to a science.