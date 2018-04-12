COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Says Paul Ryan Will Have 1 Retirement Regret

The talk-show host gleefully turned up the taunting with the House speaker's announcement he's leaving.
By Ron Dicker

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he had no regrets after announcing Wednesday that he would retire from Congress in January.

But Jimmy Kimmel didn’t quite see it that way. The late-night host, who previously skewered Ryan for pushing a controversial Republican insurance plan to replace Obamacare, figured Ryan will think about one missed opportunity.

“His only regret is not taking health care away from more poor people,” Kimmel said on his show Wednesday. “That will haunt him for some time.”

Watch Kimmel’s full takedown above, plus a not-so-uplifting tribute to the legislator and his gym. 

