The war of words between Fox News host Sean Hannity and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is heating up.

On Thursday night, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host tore into Hannity for calling him an “ass clown” over jokes made on the show about first lady Melania Trump.

“What even is an ass clown?” Kimmel fired back during his nightly monologue. “I was thinking about it this morning. Is it an ass that’s a clown? Or is it a clown that actually lives in an ass, like a little bozo bird in your butt cheeks? I honestly don’t know. And more importantly, why is Sean Hannity openly fantasizing about clowns in the ass?”

Kimmel even allowed that he might actually be an ass clown.

“If I’m an ass clown ― and I might very well be ― you, Sean, are the whole ass circus.”

Kimmel was just getting warmed up.

See his full takedown in the clip above.

The two also went at it on Twitter after the show: