Jimmy Kimmel's Son Undergoes Second Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel’s young son Billy underwent a second successful heart surgery on Monday, according to a statement from ABC.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host became a vocal critic in the health care debate last spring after Billy was born with a congenital heart disease that required him to undergo emergency open-heart surgery at just 3 days old. In August, Kimmel revealed that Billy would have to face two more surgeries.

Although the second procedure was scheduled to occur in October when Billy reached 6 months old, the operation was postponed as a precaution when he caught a cold.

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:17am PDT