Jimmy Kimmel's Son Undergoes Second Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel’s young son Billy underwent a second successful heart surgery on Monday, according to a statement from ABC.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host became a vocal critic in the health care debate last spring after Billy was born with a congenital heart disease that required him to undergo emergency open-heart surgery at just 3 days old. In August, Kimmel revealed that Billy would have to face two more surgeries.
Although the second procedure was scheduled to occur in October when Billy reached 6 months old, the operation was postponed as a precaution when he caught a cold.
Kimmel will take the week off from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to be in his family, ABC announced. Celebrity guest hosts, starting with actor Chris Pratt, will fill in during Kimmel’s absence. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross will host on Tuesday, followed by actor Neil Patrick Harris on Wednesday and actress Melissa McCarthy on Thursday.