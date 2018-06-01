Jimmy Kimmel Accepts Ted Cruz's Basketball Challenge With 2 Epic Zingers

Game on. Jimmy Kimmel accepted Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) one-on-one basketball challenge on his show Thursday ― and scored points early with two sharp disses.
Kimmel and the conservative legislator have been sparring since the talk show host mocked his appearance at the Houston Rockets’ Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Cruz then baited Kimmel with a one-on-one duel for charity.
But before they settle their feud on the court, Kimmel had a few warnings for Cruz.
“You want to play basketball against a talk show host?” Kimmel said. “You already lost an election to a reality show host ― isn’t that enough?”
Stick around above for an even better zinger about the upcoming midterms.
