Jimmy Kimmel's 'This Week In Florida' Features Bizarre Tractor Chase

A weird tractor chase happened in often-weird Florida, and it caught the attention of a certain late-night talk show host.
Jimmy Kimmel’s “This Week In Florida,” chronicling the wacky happenings in the Sunshine State, focused Wednesday on a dispute between neighbors that resulted in one man allegedly trying to run down the other with his tractor.
It looked like a pretty slow pursuit, prompting Kimmel to quip: “He’s lightly jogging for his life.”
Scott Lynch found refuge in his garage and shut the door to escape the threat, according to WJXT-TV. The chase stemmed from a property dispute and resulted in the tractor driver, Howell Morris, 72, being charged with aggravated assault.
