Jimmy Kimmel Says He’s Filing A Federal Complaint Against The Trumps

Jimmy Kimmel might end up costing President Donald Trump’s family some big money.

In light of the White House’s “buy American” rhetoric, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host bought a bunch of merchandise from the Trump Store, which is run by two of the president’s sons, to see where it all came from.

“I’m sure Eric and Donald Jr. take this American thing very seriously,” Kimmel said. “These guys are red, white and blue to the core. They’re like a couple of flags wearing hair gel, these two.”

Well, not so much.

Most of the merchandise Kimmel purchased was made abroad, and two items didn’t list a country of origin at all. Kimmel said such an omission could lead to potential fines of up to $500,000 if it turns out these products were made overseas.

“This could be very expensive,” Kimmel said. “Not to mention embarrassing. Are they even capable of shame? I mean Trump’s whole platform is about American companies, his company isn’t even supporting America!”

And Kimmel has a way to fix it.

“I’ll just file an official complaint and let them sort it out,” he said to cheers.