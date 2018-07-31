COMEDY
07/31/2018 07:42 am ET

Abe Lincoln Trounces Trump In Jimmy Kimmel's 'Better President' Poll

The comedian checked Trump's brag about having higher poll numbers than Honest Abe.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump bragged over Twitter on Sunday that his poll numbers top President Abraham Lincoln’s.

But, as Jimmy Kimmel noted, Trump’s claim is dubious “because they didn’t have polls” when Lincoln was in office from 1861 to 1865.

The comedian tested Trump’s boast on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by sending a team onto Hollywood Boulevard to ask a simple question: “Who’s the better president? Lincoln or Trump?”

The results were pretty conclusive.

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Jimmy Kimmel Polls Abraham Lincoln
Abe Lincoln Trounces Trump In Jimmy Kimmel's 'Better President' Poll
CONVERSATIONS