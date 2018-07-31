President Donald Trump bragged over Twitter on Sunday that his poll numbers top President Abraham Lincoln’s.
But, as Jimmy Kimmel noted, Trump’s claim is dubious “because they didn’t have polls” when Lincoln was in office from 1861 to 1865.
The comedian tested Trump’s boast on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by sending a team onto Hollywood Boulevard to ask a simple question: “Who’s the better president? Lincoln or Trump?”
The results were pretty conclusive.
Check out the full segment above.