President Donald Trump bragged over Twitter on Sunday that his poll numbers top President Abraham Lincoln’s.

Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. There must be something wrong, please recheck that poll! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

But, as Jimmy Kimmel noted, Trump’s claim is dubious “because they didn’t have polls” when Lincoln was in office from 1861 to 1865.

The comedian tested Trump’s boast on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by sending a team onto Hollywood Boulevard to ask a simple question: “Who’s the better president? Lincoln or Trump?”

The results were pretty conclusive.