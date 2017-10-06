Jimmy Kimmel Can't Get Enough Of Trump Freaking Out Over The Rex Tillerson Story

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in Donald Trump’s latest Twitter storm, lampooning the president on Thursday for repeatedly calling NBC News “fake news” for reporting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson previously called him “a moron.”

“Donald Trump is a tornado of fake news,” Kimmel said. “Donald Trump criticizing fake news is like Hugh Hefner criticizing fake breasts.”

Tillerson held an impromptu press conference on Wednesday after the NBC report. He complimented Trump and rejected some aspects of the story, but he didn’t specifically deny calling the president “a moron.”

“That’s got the president’s little thumbs tingling,” Kimmel said. “I guess he’s moved on from Puerto Rico and Las Vegas.”