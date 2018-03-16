COMEDY
Trump Store's Attempt To Troll Jimmy Kimmel Over Chinese Merch Goes Very Wrong

The battle heats up.
By Ed Mazza

The Trump Store, run by the family of President Donald Trump, tried to troll late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on social media on Thursday. 

It didn’t go as they had hoped. 

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week, Kimmel bought ― and mocked ― a bunch of Trump Store merchandise, pretty much all of which was made overseas despite the president’s “Buy American” slogan. 

Kimmel also said he planned to file a complaint about two of his purchases, which didn’t list a country of origin, an omission that could lead to fines if the products were made overseas. 

The store took to Twitter to retaliate against Kimmel’s segment: 

Kimmel fired back:

He wasn’t the only one who thought the Trump Store’s tweet rang hollow: 

