Trump Store's Attempt To Troll Jimmy Kimmel Over Chinese Merch Goes Very Wrong

The Trump Store, run by the family of President Donald Trump, tried to troll late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on social media on Thursday.
It didn’t go as they had hoped.
On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week, Kimmel bought ― and mocked ― a bunch of Trump Store merchandise, pretty much all of which was made overseas despite the president’s “Buy American” slogan.
Kimmel also said he planned to file a complaint about two of his purchases, which didn’t list a country of origin, an omission that could lead to fines if the products were made overseas.
The store took to Twitter to retaliate against Kimmel’s segment:
Kimmel fired back:
He wasn’t the only one who thought the Trump Store’s tweet rang hollow:
