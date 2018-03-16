Trump Store's Attempt To Troll Jimmy Kimmel Over Chinese Merch Goes Very Wrong

The Trump Store, run by the family of President Donald Trump, tried to troll late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on social media on Thursday.

It didn’t go as they had hoped.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week, Kimmel bought ― and mocked ― a bunch of Trump Store merchandise, pretty much all of which was made overseas despite the president’s “Buy American” slogan.

Kimmel also said he planned to file a complaint about two of his purchases, which didn’t list a country of origin, an omission that could lead to fines if the products were made overseas.

The store took to Twitter to retaliate against Kimmel’s segment:

Hey @JimmyKimmel, it appears you make an even better salesman than comedian – Thanks for the pitch! https://t.co/uw6A6RS81n pic.twitter.com/1ih2mREDpx — Trump Store (@TrumpStore) March 15, 2018

Kimmel fired back:

You are most welcome and, may I say, the Chinese do a BEAUTIFUL job making your products! @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump https://t.co/te6L2pNkw0 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 15, 2018

He wasn’t the only one who thought the Trump Store’s tweet rang hollow:

Sales doubled from 1 to 2 today? — Grand Nagus Trump 🌊 (@ormazd72) March 15, 2018

And then there's this...also made in China pic.twitter.com/orQlZSycjM — FilmPublicist (@CMBYN_quotes) March 15, 2018

How much are the Chinese getting paid to make America great again? — Michelle Reiter (@mreiter72) March 15, 2018

Please make a Trump™ Matryoshka doll, with Donald, then all the kids, and finally, right in the center, Bob Mueller. — Matt McCullough (@MattysCrazyMind) March 15, 2018

Making China great again 🙄 — Gary Williams (@Garywill181) March 16, 2018

Practice what you preach, Trumps. Make your products in The USA. — Paul Geoghegan (@PaulGeogheganNY) March 15, 2018