Jimmy Kimmel Tries To Trick Trump Supporters Into Signing Up For Obamacare

Jimmy Kimmel is trying to mess with the minds of President Donald Trump’s supporters ― but it’s for a good cause.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the comedian asked his viewers to sign up for “TrumpCare.” It wasn’t a backtrack for Kimmel, whose young son’s congenital heart defects inspired his personal campaign against GOP proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Instead, he was simply directing people to the Healthcare.gov website so they could enroll in Obamacare, which remains in operation due to Republicans’ repeated failure to scrap it.

Kimmel presumably thought that by pretending Trump was behind the plan, his base would back it. Time will tell to see if it works.

Grade-A trolling, Kimmel.