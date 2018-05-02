J.K. Rowling Apologizes Once Again For Killing Off A Beloved Character

It’s that time of year again — when J.K. Rowling says sorry for scaring you as a child.

Every May 2 — which is the anniversary of the climactic Battle of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series — the author apologizes for killing off some character who gave their life so that good could prevail over evil.

In 2016, it was Remus “Moony” Lupin, a wizard and werewolf who died shortly after the birth of his only son.

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016

In 2017, Rowling atoned for the death of Severus Snape, a controversial Hogwarts professor and (as it turned out) double agent who carried a torch for Harry’s mother and had a vendetta against his father.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

On Wednesday, Rowling decided to take things in a different direction. This May 2, she apologized for the death of a character who never made it to the Battle of Hogwarts but who was notable all the same.

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

Dobby, a progressive little house elf with a penchant for talking in the third person, gained his freedom with Harry’s cunning help in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, he helped Harry and his friends escape Malfoy Manor, which allowed them to fight in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Dobby’s death hit fans particularly hard.

At first I didn't like Dobby, but I wish I could be more like Dobby, his death in book & on film always makes me cry — Anna Vancouver (@AnnaRoseVan) May 2, 2018

This is the only death I cried over when reading it, I’ve never read something so sad — Paris (@parisvelvet) May 2, 2018

out of all deaths this felt so devastating and i didn't expect it alll — Yash (@GreaterBeyond) May 2, 2018