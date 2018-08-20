MEDIA
08/20/2018 12:13 am ET

J.K. Rowling Taunts Trump With A 'Disgusting' Rewrite Of His Latest Twitter Rant

"Harry Potter" author mocks the president's "fake news" claims by tweaking his tweet.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Author J.K. Rowling took a new swipe at President Donald Trump on Sunday, rewriting his latest angry tweet.

Trump had complained about “fake news” in light of a New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. 

But the “Harry Potter” author’s update looks like it came more from a school playground than the Oval Office

The British author has been a steady Trump critic on social media. 

Last month, she took a literary jibe at the president, using a line from Lewis Carroll’s 1871 novel, Through The Looking-Glass, to mock one of his “no collusion” tweets

And earlier this summer, Rowling ― one of the best-selling authors of all time ― laughed off Trump’s claim that he prides himself on his ability to write in a tweet that contained a typo.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Politics And Government Harry Potter Fake News
J.K. Rowling Taunts Trump With A 'Disgusting' Rewrite Of His Latest Twitter Rant
CONVERSATIONS