J.K. Rowling Taunts Trump With A 'Disgusting' Rewrite Of His Latest Twitter Rant

Author J.K. Rowling took a new swipe at President Donald Trump on Sunday, rewriting his latest angry tweet.
Trump had complained about “fake news” in light of a New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
But the “Harry Potter” author’s update looks like it came more from a school playground than the Oval Office:
The British author has been a steady Trump critic on social media.
Last month, she took a literary jibe at the president, using a line from Lewis Carroll’s 1871 novel, Through The Looking-Glass, to mock one of his “no collusion” tweets.
And earlier this summer, Rowling ― one of the best-selling authors of all time ― laughed off Trump’s claim that he prides himself on his ability to write in a tweet that contained a typo.