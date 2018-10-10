J.K. Rowling Tries To Put Quidditch Scoring Debate To Rest For Good

Question the scoring system of Quidditch at your own peril.

After a Harry Potter fan dared to say the rules of the fictional sport in J. K. Rowling’s fantasy series make “zero sense,” the acclaimed author hit back in blunt style.

It makes total sense. There's glamour in chasing an elusive lucky break, but teamwork and persistence can still win the day. Everyone's vulnerable to blows of fate and obstructive people, and success means rising above them. Quidditch is the human condition. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/0VYCgo13xh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 9, 2018

“It makes total sense,” Rowling fired back, before explaining how the sport was an allegory for “the human condition.”

“There’s glamour in chasing an elusive lucky break, but teamwork and persistence can still win the day,” she wrote. “Everyone’s vulnerable to blows of fate and obstructive people, and success means rising above them.”

“You’re welcome,” Rowling curtly ended the post.

The explainer was well received by some fans:

Quidditch is the greatest metaphor for life there is. Especially in the U.S. right now. I feel strangely uplifted after reading that. Thanks @jk_rowling ! — Stella Kaufman (@sjk8) October 9, 2018

Wand drop. — Stella Starsky (@StellaStarsky) October 9, 2018

J Slay Rowling — Cheryl Harrison (@CherylHarrison) October 9, 2018

But if Rowling was hoping to put the issue to bed once and for all, she was disappointed ― as others remained unconvinced:

I still dont like the scoring system. If a team is down by over 150 points they have 0 incentive to go for the snitch, as they would lose if they caught it. — CoachZetsu (@Zetsubonokami) October 9, 2018

Nahhhhh I’m sorry. Trust me I love Harry Potter, but Quidditch is a broken sport. It’d be much better if there were no seekers. — Tyler Boone (@TylerBoone1080) October 9, 2018

If, in the Quidditch World Cup Final, the Snitch is caught and the score becomes tied, what happens? Penalty shots? Spell casting? Mascots fight? — Peter Farley (@TheReal_Peeta) October 9, 2018

Just because something is a good literary devise doesn’t make it a good system of rules — Steph (@yellowcrone) October 9, 2018

150 points gives too much importance to the snitch and seekers and makes the other players more or less irrelevant except for in extreme cases — Shaun Shaikh (@shaunshaikh) October 9, 2018