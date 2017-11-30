J.Lo Looks Like A Total Boss On The Set Of Her New Rom-Com

Jennifer Lopez is ready to show Hollywood who’s boss in “Second Act.”

The actress has been spotted filming the upcoming romantic comedy in lower Manhattan this week, and the star even shared some snaps from set on Instagram.

“Sometimes what we think are mistakes lead us right to where we are supposed to be... #SecondAct,” Lopez wrote in one selfie from the set on Wednesday.

Donning an olive green dress, Lopez shared another photo of herself with her feet propped up on a desk in what seems to be a corner office with quite the view of the city.

Lopez announced she would star and produce in the upcoming rom-com in June. The actress will portray Maya, a big box store employee who gets a chance to reinvent herself and show Madison Avenue the value of street smarts. Milo Ventimiglia is set to star in the film as Maya’s long-time boyfriend. Leah Remini will portray her best friend, and Vanessa Hudgens has been cast as an executive at consumer goods company.

“There are so many things I love about this project and script,” Lopez said about the film in a statement over the summer. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. ‘Second Act’ is a story that empowers the every-woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams.”

On Monday and Tuesday, Getty snapped several more photos of Lopez and Hudgens working on the set of “Second Act” near the Freedom Tower and South Street Seaport.