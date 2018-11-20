POLITICS
11/20/2018 02:05 pm ET

On Joe Biden's Birthday, Here's A Look Back At His Life

It remains unknown if Biden will run for president in the future.
headshot
By Antonia Blumberg

Former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates his 76th birthday Tuesday.

There’s been much speculation over whether Biden will run for president in 2020. It’s a possibility he has kept open ever since he announced he wouldn’t run in the 2016 election in the wake of his son’s death from brain cancer.

In an interview with CBS in October, Biden didn’t say outright whether he had decided to run in 2020. He said he wouldn’t base his choice on “polling data,” but rather on “very private decisions relating to my family and the loss of my son and what I want to do with the rest of my life.”

He noted that his age could be a “legitimate issue” if he were to run. President Donald Trump, who is the oldest elected president in U.S. history, is four years younger than Biden.

While questions remain about Biden’s future, here’s a look at his past:

  • President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden during an event at the White House in 2017.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden during an event at the White House in 2017. Obama awarded Biden with the highest civilian honor, commemorating an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."
  • Obama, right, speaks as Biden looks on in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 1, 2013.&nbsp;
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Obama, right, speaks as Biden looks on in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 1, 2013. 
  • Biden kisses his wife, Jill, at the U.S. Capitol after Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president on Jan. 20, 2009.
    ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
    Biden kisses his wife, Jill, at the U.S. Capitol after Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president on Jan. 20, 2009.
  • Biden is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens during the inauguration of Obama as the 44th president on Jan. 2
    Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Biden is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens during the inauguration of Obama as the 44th president on Jan. 20, 2009.
  • Jill and Joe Biden and Barack and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lin
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Jill and Joe Biden and Barack and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" on Jan. 18th 2009.
  • Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Biden (D-Del.) greets potential supporters at a VFW hall on Dec. 2, 2007, in Des Moines,
    Rick Gershon via Getty Images
    Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Biden (D-Del.) greets potential supporters at a VFW hall on Dec. 2, 2007, in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) takes the stage with Biden, his vice-presidential pick, on Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Illinois
    Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) takes the stage with Biden, his vice-presidential pick, on Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Illinois.
  • U2 frontman Bono walks with Biden to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 3, 2007.
    Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    U2 frontman Bono walks with Biden to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 3, 2007.
  • Biden, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to opening remarks from General David Petraeus on Capi
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    Biden, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to opening remarks from General David Petraeus on Capitol Hill on Sept. 11, 2007, in Washington.
  • Biden, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during an interview in his office about the possibility of
    Scott J. Ferrell via Getty Images
    Biden, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during an interview in his office about the possibility of war with Iraq and Secretary of State Colin Powell's intelligence briefing of the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 5, 2003.
  • Biden talks with Lt. Gen. Daniel Zanini, commander of 8th Army chief of staff of UNC &amp; USFK, left, and Lt. Gen. William M
    Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
    Biden talks with Lt. Gen. Daniel Zanini, commander of 8th Army chief of staff of UNC & USFK, left, and Lt. Gen. William Miller, UNC security battalion commander, on Aug. 11, 2001, at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea.
  • Biden, right, questions John Ashcroft during his confirmation hearing on Jan. 16, 2001. To his left is Edward Kennedy (D-Mass
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Biden, right, questions John Ashcroft during his confirmation hearing on Jan. 16, 2001. To his left is Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), far left.
  • Gen. Colin Powell and Biden share a light moment during a photo op before a&nbsp;question-and-answer session with the press o
    Tom Williams via Getty Images
    Gen. Colin Powell and Biden share a light moment during a photo op before a question-and-answer session with the press on Jan. 9, 2001.
  • Biden walks through the subway servicing Capitol Hill while the House Judiciary Committee considered impeaching President Bil
    Karin Cooper via Getty Images
    Biden walks through the subway servicing Capitol Hill while the House Judiciary Committee considered impeaching President Bill Clinton on Dec. 16, 1998.
  • Biden stands with his family on the back of a train after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination
    Cynthia Johnson via Getty Images
    Biden stands with his family on the back of a train after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on June 1, 1987.
  • Biden and his wife wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on June 1, 1
    Cynthia Johnson via Getty Images
    Biden and his wife wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on June 1, 1987.
  • Biden at a Senate hearing on Feb. 1, 1986.
    Terry Ashe via Getty Images
    Biden at a Senate hearing on Feb. 1, 1986.
  • Biden with his mother, Jean, speaking on Nov. 7, 1978.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Biden with his mother, Jean, speaking on Nov. 7, 1978.
  • Biden in a "Bicentennial Minutes" segment, a series of nightly shorts commemorating the bicentennial of the American Revoluti
    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    Biden in a "Bicentennial Minutes" segment, a series of nightly shorts commemorating the bicentennial of the American Revolution, which aired from 1974-1976, on Aug. 12, 1974.
  • Biden circa January 1973.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Biden circa January 1973.

Damon Dahlen contributed to this article.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Antonia Blumberg
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Joe Biden
On Joe Biden's Birthday, Here's A Look Back At His Life
CONVERSATIONS