On Joe Biden's Birthday, Here's A Look Back At His Life

Former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates his 76th birthday Tuesday.

There’s been much speculation over whether Biden will run for president in 2020. It’s a possibility he has kept open ever since he announced he wouldn’t run in the 2016 election in the wake of his son’s death from brain cancer.

In an interview with CBS in October, Biden didn’t say outright whether he had decided to run in 2020. He said he wouldn’t base his choice on “polling data,” but rather on “very private decisions relating to my family and the loss of my son and what I want to do with the rest of my life.”

He noted that his age could be a “legitimate issue” if he were to run. President Donald Trump, who is the oldest elected president in U.S. history, is four years younger than Biden.

While questions remain about Biden’s future, here’s a look at his past:

Bloomberg via Getty Images President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden during an event at the White House in 2017. Obama awarded Biden with the highest civilian honor, commemorating an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

Bloomberg via Getty Images Obama, right, speaks as Biden looks on in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 1, 2013.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Biden kisses his wife, Jill, at the U.S. Capitol after Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president on Jan. 20, 2009.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images Biden is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens during the inauguration of Obama as the 44th president on Jan. 20, 2009.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Jill and Joe Biden and Barack and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" on Jan. 18th 2009.

Rick Gershon via Getty Images Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Biden (D-Del.) greets potential supporters at a VFW hall on Dec. 2, 2007, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) takes the stage with Biden, his vice-presidential pick, on Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Illinois.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images U2 frontman Bono walks with Biden to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 3, 2007.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Biden, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to opening remarks from General David Petraeus on Capitol Hill on Sept. 11, 2007, in Washington.

Scott J. Ferrell via Getty Images Biden, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during an interview in his office about the possibility of war with Iraq and Secretary of State Colin Powell's intelligence briefing of the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 5, 2003.

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images Biden talks with Lt. Gen. Daniel Zanini, commander of 8th Army chief of staff of UNC & USFK, left, and Lt. Gen. William Miller, UNC security battalion commander, on Aug. 11, 2001, at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Biden, right, questions John Ashcroft during his confirmation hearing on Jan. 16, 2001. To his left is Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), far left.

Tom Williams via Getty Images Gen. Colin Powell and Biden share a light moment during a photo op before a question-and-answer session with the press on Jan. 9, 2001.

Karin Cooper via Getty Images Biden walks through the subway servicing Capitol Hill while the House Judiciary Committee considered impeaching President Bill Clinton on Dec. 16, 1998.

Cynthia Johnson via Getty Images Biden stands with his family on the back of a train after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on June 1, 1987.

Cynthia Johnson via Getty Images Biden and his wife wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on June 1, 1987.

Terry Ashe via Getty Images Biden at a Senate hearing on Feb. 1, 1986.

Bettmann via Getty Images Biden with his mother, Jean, speaking on Nov. 7, 1978.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Biden in a "Bicentennial Minutes" segment, a series of nightly shorts commemorating the bicentennial of the American Revolution, which aired from 1974-1976, on Aug. 12, 1974.

Bettmann via Getty Images Biden circa January 1973.