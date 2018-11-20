On Joe Biden's Birthday, Here's A Look Back At His Life

Former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates his 76th birthday Tuesday.
There’s been much speculation over whether Biden will run for president in 2020. It’s a possibility he has kept open ever since he announced he wouldn’t run in the 2016 election in the wake of his son’s death from brain cancer.
In an interview with CBS in October, Biden didn’t say outright whether he had decided to run in 2020. He said he wouldn’t base his choice on “polling data,” but rather on “very private decisions relating to my family and the loss of my son and what I want to do with the rest of my life.”
He noted that his age could be a “legitimate issue” if he were to run. President Donald Trump, who is the oldest elected president in U.S. history, is four years younger than Biden.
While questions remain about Biden’s future, here’s a look at his past:
Damon Dahlen contributed to this article.