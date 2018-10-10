Joe Biden: Any Dem Presidential Candidate Would Handle Foreign Policy Better Than Trump

LONDON ― Former Vice President Joe Biden said he’s still not ready to jump into the 2020 presidential race, but he made sure to note that whoever ends up the Democratic nominee will by default be able to handle foreign policy matters better than President Donald Trump.

Many Democrats could defeat Trump, Biden said Wednesday after speaking at London’s Chatham House, adding that he’s not a 2020 contender at this point. But “not a single one of them has a worse understanding of foreign policy than Trump,” he said.

He singled out Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) as an example, and said she would pursue more sensible foreign policy strategies.

Trump has become more informed on foreign policy during his time in office “out of necessity,” Biden said, without mentioning specifics. He has in the past criticized the president’s inward-facing “America first” policy, noting Trump’s tirades against China and his attempts to ban people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Trump and Biden have exchanged taunts in the past. In July, Trump said he dreams of running against Biden in 2020, suggesting he could easily defeat the former vice president.

Biden, at a March rally against sexual violence, said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for the way he treats women.