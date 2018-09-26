Joe Biden: Democratic Control Of Congress Will Liberate Republicans From Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden predicted Tuesday that Democrats will win control of both chambers of Congress in November’s midterm elections, freeing Republicans from pressure to support President Donald Trump.

“It’s going to liberate a lot of Republicans who know better,” Biden said Tuesday at an event at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. “My dad had the expression. ... He’d say, ‘Joey there’s no sense on dying on a small cross. If you’re going to die, make it a big one.’ Well, my Republican colleagues don’t want to die on a small cross.”

He continued: “I think you’re going to see a significant change in the politics of the country.”

Democrats, riding an anti-Trump wave, have been working to take control of the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate, in this year’s elections. Both Biden and former President Barack Obama have been heavily campaigning, encouraging supporters to vote.

The former vice president is still deciding whether to run for president again in 2020 against Trump. He said Tuesday that many voters may soon drift from the Republican Party after watching Trump’s behavior in office.

“I think lot of it had to do with the way in which the administration has treated people,” Biden said. “I think the nail that maybe have put in the coffin this time was the way in which the administration responded to John McCain’s death, and the way it came across as being so nakedly ... almost un-American. It was just raw. It wasn’t ― it’s not who we are.”