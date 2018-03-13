Viral Photo Of Joe Biden's Chat With A Homeless Man Is Melting Frozen Hearts

Joe Biden may have been a meme machine during his eight years as vice president under Barack Obama, but a new image of him is going viral for an entirely different reason.
Caleb Baca photographed Biden speaking to a homeless person outside of a Washington-area movie theater last week.
The image went viral after being shared on Facebook by D.C. businessman Paul Equale.
“Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale wrote:
“I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside,” Baca told FOX 5 in Washington.
The image drew widespread praise on Twitter for Biden, who is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential run: