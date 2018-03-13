Viral Photo Of Joe Biden's Chat With A Homeless Man Is Melting Frozen Hearts

Joe Biden may have been a meme machine during his eight years as vice president under Barack Obama, but a new image of him is going viral for an entirely different reason.

Caleb Baca photographed Biden speaking to a homeless person outside of a Washington-area movie theater last week.

The image went viral after being shared on Facebook by D.C. businessman Paul Equale.

“Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale wrote:

“I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside,” Baca told FOX 5 in Washington.

The image drew widespread praise on Twitter for Biden, who is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential run:

Some men pay off porn stars while others stop to get to know a homeless man. @JoeBiden vs @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/51HLNP8JoE — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 11, 2018

And this is why, despite his age, @JoeBiden would make a formidable candidate for Democrats. He would appeal to people who want to see a little genuine empathy and humanity brought back to the Oval Office. Besides, it’s not like Trump is a spring chicken with a head full of hair. https://t.co/IZwW40exWy — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 9, 2018

Vice President Joe Biden was spotted speaking with a homeless man after taking his granddaughter to the movies in Georgetown the other day. You can’t buy class, compassion and decency, it’s instilled within one’s soul. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MFs14I0sbN — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 11, 2018

When he thought no one was watching, Trump cheated on every one of his three wives.



When he thought no one was watching, Joe Biden comforted a homeless man.



Diamond Joe indeed. https://t.co/J13PZCBY3h — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) March 10, 2018

Wanna gauge the sincerity of a man's heart?



Look at how he treats those less fortunate, with no expectation of fanfare.



This pic of Joe Biden speaking recently with a homeless man outside of a movie theatre is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sbk4bCRKvF — 💙 kօkօʍo 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) March 9, 2018

Wealth is not simply financial. Rather it is the gift of human compassion. In the terrible days of Right Wing madness brought upon by Trump and the Republicans, Biden's pure humanity shows beyond that of most. True wealth. #BlueWavehttps://t.co/Efcn0f3NnK — Adam B. Bear (@democraticbear) March 12, 2018