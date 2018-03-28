Joe Biden Regrets Talk Of Fighting Trump, Doesn't Want To 'Get Down In Mosh Pit'

Still, Biden used the podcast to stress that “one of the passions of my life is violence against women,” and reiterated that he found Trump’s rhetoric “vulgar.”

Men “have an obligation not to engage in degrading talk,” he said. “I think what it does, it does encourage the minority element of a male population that it’s okay to engage in the behavior the president talks about.”

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct ― including harassment, assault and rape ― by 21 women, though he vehemently denies the allegations.

“It’s important to continue to make the point that women are entitled to be treated with respect, damn it. It’s about time we men stand up. We’ve got to be part of the solution,” Biden said.

For what it’s worth, according to a survey from Public Policy Polling, 37 percent of voters think Biden could take Trump in a fist fight, with 32 percent putting their money on Trump and 30 percent having no opinion.

You can watch the entire “Pod Save America” segment above.