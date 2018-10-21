Joe Biden: American Values Are Being ‘Shredded’ By Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden excoriated Donald Trump at an early vote rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, telling a crowd of Democrats and union workers that American values had been “shredded” by Trump — a man “who’s all about himself.”

The United States was founded “on an idea, the American idea, basic fundamental decency, and it’s being shredded,” Biden said at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, according to The Hill.

“They’re being shredded by a president who’s all about himself. It’s all about Donald. It’s not about anything else,” he continued.

Biden had traveled to Nevada to stump for Democrats in the state, including Rep. Jacky Rosen, who’s vying for a Senate seat currently held by Republican Dean Heller.

“Folks, it’s time to get up! Lift our heads up!” Biden urged the crowd. “Remember who the hell we are. Take back the Senate and change the world as we know it.”

Joe Biden: "This is America! Let's take back the Senate and we will change the world as we know it. Now, now, now, now!" https://t.co/KQK22Kh0k2 pic.twitter.com/3fPrgrOr3g — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2018

Shortly after Biden’s Las Vegas appearance, Trump held a rally of his own in Elko, a city in Nevada’s northeast.

Trump mocked Biden in his speech, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe Biden” and “Creepy Joe.”

“I think he ran three times, and he never had more than 1 percent, so we call him ‘One Percent Joe,’” Trump said, referring to Biden’s earlier presidential runs.

“And then remember what happened? Obama came along and took him off the trash heap and made him vice president. But he never had more than 1 percent,” Trump continued.

President Trump asks crowd to help him come up with a nickname for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/aeo1z6r4Vg — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 21, 2018

In his speech, Biden also referred to the presumed murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of “making excuses.”

“You know that old expression ― some people bring a gun to a knife fight? Well, you don’t bring bone saws to fights,” Biden said, referring to a grisly detail of Khashoggi’s alleged killing and dismemberment.

“What is going on here? It’s embarrassing. But it’s also dangerous,” he added.