'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Star Joe Giudice To Be Deported After Prison Time

Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice at an event together in 2016.

The Giudice family just got another dose of bad news.

Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, will be deported to his native Italy upon his release after completing a 41-month prison sentence in 2019, TMZ reported. A spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review confirmed the ruling to the New York Daily News.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court on Wednesday, according to Radar Online. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Giudice was born in Saronno, Italy, but moved to New Jersey with his family as a child and never obtained U.S. citizenship. The reality TV personality and his legal team have 30 days to appeal the decision.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice arrive at the Federal Court in 2014.

The Giudices were both sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple offenses, including conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 11 months and was released in December 2015 ― her homecoming was documented on the Bravo reality show ― and has since released a book about her time behind bars.

The couple share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Neither U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement nor representatives for the Giudices immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

While it’s unclear whether the family will join Giudice upon his release, Teresa has previously stated that she “wouldn’t mind” moving with her husband.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she said during the most recent reunion of the Bravo series. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Season 9 of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Nov. 7.